I-Park’s Fifth Annual Art BiennaleOn Sunday, September 20th, The Fifth Annual Art Biennale (a large-scale international contemporary art exhibition) was held at I-Park…
Haddam Neck Fair, The Fun Has…. Haddam Neck Fair from CT Tipster on Vimeo. Click Here For The Program of Events
Gillette Castle State ParkA prized landmark and state park in East Haddam, Gillette’s Castle was constructed in 1919. Its construction was initiated…
East Hampton Police Report
September 25, 2015 9/16/15: Amy Arriaga, 25, of 192 Glen St., New Britain was issued a ticket for Failure to Renew Registration. Alex Niver, 31, of 81 Middletown Rd., East Hampton was arrested for Possession of Narcotics and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia 9/20/15: Megan E. Vincelett, 31, of 34 Poncett Rd., Higganum was issued a…
September 11, 2015 8/24/15: William J. Owen, 21, of 46 Old Middletown Ave., East Hampton was issued a ticket after a brief investigation into a motor vehicle accident that had occurred on West High St., (Rte. 66), near 9 West High for Failure to keep a safe distance apart. During the same incident Owen was…
Wednesday 9/9/15 At approximately 5:18 pm the EHPD, EHFD, and EHEMS responded to a call for service involving a middle aged male who sustained serious injuries while cutting down a tree with a chain saw. Preliminary investigation indicates that this was an accident and no foul play is suspected. The victim / homeowner succumbed to…