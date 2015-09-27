East Hampton Police Report

September 25, 2015

9/16/15 :

Amy Arriaga, 25, of 192 Glen St., New Britain was issued a ticket for Failure to Renew Registration.

Alex Niver, 31, of 81 Middletown Rd., East Hampton was arrested for Possession of Narcotics and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

9/20/15 :

Megan E. Vincelett, 31, of 34 Poncett Rd., Higganum was issued a ticket for Operating a Motor Vehicle While Using a Cell Phone, (2nd Offense).

Dylan C. Riley, 19, of 19 Smith St., East Hampton was issued a Summons for Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle and Misuse of Plates. Riley is scheduled to appear before the Middletown Superior Court on Wednesday, September 30, 2015 to answer to the aforementioned charges.

9/21/15 :

Michael Bernard, 30, of 29 No. Main St., East Hampton was arrested for Falsely Reporting an Incident Concerning Serious Physical Injury and Misuse of the 911 System. Bernard is scheduled to appear before the Middletown Police Department on Tuesday, September 29, 2015 at 9:00 a.m. to answer to the aforementioned charges.

9/23/15 :

Ashley L. Carlson, 27, of 892 E. Boston Post Rd., Westbrook was issued a ticket for Failure to Renew Registration and Non-compliant Emissions.

Michael T. Robinson, 36, of 73 Main St., East Hampton was issued a summons for Disorderly Conduct after a brief investigation in to a domestic disturbance that had occurred at the same address. Robinson was scheduled to appear before the Middletown Superior Court on Thursday, September 24, 2015 at 9:00 a.m. to answer to the aforementioned charge.

9/23/15 :

Officers were dispatched to 6 Meeks Point Road at about 6:42 p.m. for multiple 911 calls reporting several gunshots being fired. After a brief investigation, Jason Alward, 43, of 6 Meeks Point Rd., East Hampton was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree, Threatening in the 1st Degree and Breach of Peace in the 2nd Degree. Alward was unable to post bond and was held until his arraignment at the Middletown Superior Court at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2015. Jessie Lee Poland, 20, of 40A Palmer Martin Rd., East Haddam was arrested for Interfering with a Police Investigation. Poland was released after signing a $2,500.00 non-surety bond wherein she agreed to appear before the Middletown Superior Court on Tuesday, October, 6, 2015 at 9:00 a.m. to answer to the aforementioned charge.