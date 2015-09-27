east hampton police car

East Hampton Police Report

The Police Report-01

September 25, 2015

9/16/15:

Amy Arriaga, 25, of 192 Glen St., New Britain was issued a ticket for Failure to Renew Registration.

Alex Niver, 31, of 81 Middletown Rd., East Hampton was arrested for Possession of Narcotics and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

9/20/15:

Megan E. Vincelett, 31, of 34 Poncett Rd., Higganum was issued a ticket for Operating a Motor Vehicle While Using a Cell Phone, (2nd Offense).

Dylan C. Riley, 19, of 19 Smith St., East Hampton was issued a Summons for Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle and Misuse of Plates. Riley is scheduled to appear before the Middletown Superior Court on Wednesday, September 30, 2015 to answer to the aforementioned charges.

9/21/15:

Michael Bernard, 30, of 29 No. Main St., East Hampton was arrested for Falsely Reporting an Incident Concerning Serious Physical Injury and Misuse of the 911 System. Bernard is scheduled to appear before the Middletown Police Department on Tuesday, September 29, 2015 at 9:00 a.m. to answer to the aforementioned charges.

9/23/15:

Ashley L. Carlson, 27, of 892 E. Boston Post Rd., Westbrook was issued a ticket for Failure to Renew Registration and Non-compliant Emissions.

Michael T. Robinson, 36, of 73 Main St., East Hampton was issued a summons for Disorderly Conduct after a brief investigation in to a domestic disturbance that had occurred at the same address. Robinson was scheduled to appear before the Middletown Superior Court on Thursday, September 24, 2015 at 9:00 a.m. to answer to the aforementioned charge.

9/23/15:

Officers were dispatched to 6 Meeks Point Road at about 6:42 p.m. for multiple 911 calls reporting several gunshots being fired. After a brief investigation, Jason Alward, 43, of 6 Meeks Point Rd., East Hampton was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree, Threatening in the 1st Degree and Breach of Peace in the 2nd Degree. Alward was unable to post bond and was held until his arraignment at the Middletown Superior Court at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2015. Jessie Lee Poland, 20, of 40A Palmer Martin Rd., East Haddam was arrested for Interfering with a Police Investigation. Poland was released after signing a $2,500.00 non-surety bond wherein she agreed to appear before the Middletown Superior Court on Tuesday, October, 6, 2015 at 9:00 a.m. to answer to the aforementioned charge.

Tagged: , , , , ,

About

Gina Lombardo is currently studying Broadcast Cinema and Digital Media at Middlesex Community college. She holds a BA in Communications and a post bachelor’s teaching certificate in English (secondary ed) with a concentration in Creative Writing. In college, she was a contributing writer for The Informer, University of Hartford’s college newspaper, as well as their business and advertising manager. In her spare time, Gina enjoys dancing, singing, performing and photography, watching her son perform, and spending time with her wonderful little Maltese. She is an animal advocate who regularly signs petitions for Peta; she especially has a fondness for elephants and stands up for their rights as well as speaking up against circuses on social media sites. Gina believes in the Law of Attraction and the ability to manifest your desires. Her favorite speakers/ authors include Dr. Wayne Dyer, Dr. Bruce Lipton, Jack Canfield and Leo Buscaglia. In addition to listening and practicing the tenants of the law of attraction, she listens to comics every day because laughter truly is the best medicine. Ms. Lombardo currently resides by the beach which inspires her every day to be creative, kind, loving, imaginative and in harmony with nature.

You may also like...