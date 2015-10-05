east hampton police car

East Hampton Police Report

The Police Report-01

October 2, 2015

9/22/15:

After a brief investigation into a two car motor vehicle accident in Cobalt Center on Route 66, Jeffrey Hinton, 55, of 65 Flanders Rd., East Hampton was issued a summons for Failure to Grant Right of Way to Oncoming Traffic When Turning Left, Failure to Drive Right and Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Minimum Insurance. Hinton was scheduled to appear before the Middletown Superior Court on Wednesday, September 30, 2015 at 9:00 a.m. to answer to the aforementioned charges.

9/23/15:

Evan Ogren, 26, of 49 Old Marlborough Rd., East Hampton was issued a ticket for Creating a Public Disturbance stemming from his involvement in an incident that occurred on September 23, 2015.

9/24/15:

Vanessa Guarracino, 27, of 9E Barbara Ave., East Hampton was issued a summons for Operating Under Suspension and was scheduled to appear before the Middletown Superior Court on Wednesday, September 30, 2015 at 9:00 a.m. to answer to the aforementioned charges.

9/27/15:

Shayna Spina, 37, of 51 Brook St., Naugatuck was issued a ticket for Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle.

9/27/15:

After a brief investigation into a reported dispute at 81 North Main St., Karen Gauvin, 47, of 11 Leon Rd., Bristol and James Singleton, Jr., 24, of the same address were both arrested for Interfering with an Officer. Both Gauvin and Singleton are scheduled to appear before the Middletown Superior Court on Tuesday, October 6, 2015 at 9:00 a.m. to answer to their aforementioned charges.

9/28/15:

Matthew Way, 18, of 100 Young St., East Hampton was arrested for Breach of Peace and is scheduled to appear before the Middletown Superior Court on Tuesday, September 29, 2015 at 9:00 a.m. to answer to the aforementioned charge.

Asia Banning, 20, of 9 Coughlin Rd., East Hampton was issued a summons for Disorderly Conduct and Assault in the 3rd Degree. Banning was scheduled to appear before the Middletown Superior Court on Tuesday, September 29, 2015 at 9:00 a.m.

Christopher R. Sarahina, 26, of 37 Old Middletown Ave., East Hampton was taken into custody pursuant to an active warrant for his arrest. Sarahina was charged with Failure to Appear in the 2nd Degree and was released upon posting the $1,000.00 court set bond and agreed to appear before the Middletown Superior Court on Tuesday, October 6, 2015 at 9:00 a.m. to answer to the aforementioned charges.

Tagged: , , , , , ,

About

Gina Lombardo is currently studying Broadcast Cinema and Digital Media at Middlesex Community college. She holds a BA in Communications and a post bachelor’s teaching certificate in English (secondary ed) with a concentration in Creative Writing. In college, she was a contributing writer for The Informer, University of Hartford’s college newspaper, as well as their business and advertising manager. In her spare time, Gina enjoys dancing, singing, performing and photography, watching her son perform, and spending time with her wonderful little Maltese. She is an animal advocate who regularly signs petitions for Peta; she especially has a fondness for elephants and stands up for their rights as well as speaking up against circuses on social media sites. Gina believes in the Law of Attraction and the ability to manifest your desires. Her favorite speakers/ authors include Dr. Wayne Dyer, Dr. Bruce Lipton, Jack Canfield and Leo Buscaglia. In addition to listening and practicing the tenants of the law of attraction, she listens to comics every day because laughter truly is the best medicine. Ms. Lombardo currently resides by the beach which inspires her every day to be creative, kind, loving, imaginative and in harmony with nature.

You may also like...