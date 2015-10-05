East Hampton Police Report

October 2, 2015

9/22/15 :

After a brief investigation into a two car motor vehicle accident in Cobalt Center on Route 66, Jeffrey Hinton, 55, of 65 Flanders Rd., East Hampton was issued a summons for Failure to Grant Right of Way to Oncoming Traffic When Turning Left, Failure to Drive Right and Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Minimum Insurance. Hinton was scheduled to appear before the Middletown Superior Court on Wednesday, September 30, 2015 at 9:00 a.m. to answer to the aforementioned charges.

9/23/15 :

Evan Ogren, 26, of 49 Old Marlborough Rd., East Hampton was issued a ticket for Creating a Public Disturbance stemming from his involvement in an incident that occurred on September 23, 2015.

9/24/15 :

Vanessa Guarracino, 27, of 9E Barbara Ave., East Hampton was issued a summons for Operating Under Suspension and was scheduled to appear before the Middletown Superior Court on Wednesday, September 30, 2015 at 9:00 a.m. to answer to the aforementioned charges.

9/27/15 :

Shayna Spina, 37, of 51 Brook St., Naugatuck was issued a ticket for Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle.

9/27/15 :

After a brief investigation into a reported dispute at 81 North Main St., Karen Gauvin, 47, of 11 Leon Rd., Bristol and James Singleton, Jr., 24, of the same address were both arrested for Interfering with an Officer. Both Gauvin and Singleton are scheduled to appear before the Middletown Superior Court on Tuesday, October 6, 2015 at 9:00 a.m. to answer to their aforementioned charges.

9/28/15 :

Matthew Way, 18, of 100 Young St., East Hampton was arrested for Breach of Peace and is scheduled to appear before the Middletown Superior Court on Tuesday, September 29, 2015 at 9:00 a.m. to answer to the aforementioned charge.

Asia Banning, 20, of 9 Coughlin Rd., East Hampton was issued a summons for Disorderly Conduct and Assault in the 3rd Degree. Banning was scheduled to appear before the Middletown Superior Court on Tuesday, September 29, 2015 at 9:00 a.m.

Christopher R. Sarahina, 26, of 37 Old Middletown Ave., East Hampton was taken into custody pursuant to an active warrant for his arrest. Sarahina was charged with Failure to Appear in the 2nd Degree and was released upon posting the $1,000.00 court set bond and agreed to appear before the Middletown Superior Court on Tuesday, October 6, 2015 at 9:00 a.m. to answer to the aforementioned charges.