East Hampton Police Report

October 23, 2015

9/27/15:

Brandon Pearson, 27, of 37 Leesville Rd., Moodus was issued a summons for Breach of

Peace and is scheduled to appear before the Middletown Superior Court on Tuesday,

October 20, 2015 at 9:00 a.m. to answer to the aforementioned charge.

10/5/15:

Roxann M. Turnage, 37 of 35 White Birch Rd., East Hampton was issued a ticket for

Traveling Unreasonably Fast, Failure to Carry License and Failure to Drive Right.

10/9/15:

Steven Oliver, 28, of 177 Redstone Hill, Plainville and Lia Guerin, 21, of 14

Huckleberry Acres Rd., East Hampton were issued tickets for being in a State Park

After Hours.

Matthew Way, 18, of 100 Young St., East Hampton was issued a ticket for Possession

of less than ½ ounce of Marijuana.

10/10/15:

After a brief investigation into a report of a domestic disturbance at 23 Old

Marlborough Rd., Mitchell Anderson, 25, of 24 South Main St., East Hampton was

issued a summons for Disorderly Conduct and was scheduled to appear before the

Middletown Superior Court on Tuesday, October 13, 2015 at 9:00 a.m. to answer to the

aforementioned charge.

10/10/15:

After an investigation into a two car motor vehicle accident at the intersection of

Middletown Ave., (Rte. 16) and Skinner St., (Rte. 196) that occurred at about 7:45 a.m.,

Ryan P. Owen, 18, of 46 Old Middletown Avenue was issued a ticket for Failure to

Grant the Right of Way at an Intersection.

10/12/15:

Joseph J. Duncan, 60, of 36 Skinner St., East Hampton was taken into custody pursuant

to an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Duncan was charged with Failure to Appear in

the 2nd Degree and was scheduled to appear before the Middletown Superior Court on

Tuesday, October 13, 2015 at 9:00 a.m. to answer to the aforementioned charge.

10/13/15:

Kevin J. Owens, 33, of 13 Gaslee Dr., Manchester was arrested for Driving Under the

Influence and Failure to Drive Right. Owens was released after signing a $500.00 non-

surety bond wherein he agreed to appear before the Middletown Superior Court on

Wednesday, October 28, 2015 at 9:00 a.m. to answer to the aforementioned charges.

10/14/15:

Taylorjon Leach, 20, of 75 Shenipsit St., Ellington was issued a ticket for Traveling

Unreasonably Fast.

10/14/15:

Felicia Marie O’Brien, 24, of East Hampton was taken

into custody in relation to an investigation into injuries sustained by a minor

child while in her care.

O’Brien was processed and charged with:

Risk of Injury to a Minor, C.G.S. 53-21

Intentional Cruelty to Persons, C.G.S. 53-20

O’Brien was unable to make her court set bond of $250,000.00 and was

transported to the Middletown P.D. lockup to be held until her court

appearance at the Middletown Superior Court this afternoon, October 15,

2015 to answer to the aforementioned charges.

10/15/15:

Michael F. Sullivan, 43, of 94 East High St., East Hampton was issued a summons for

Operating Under the Influence and Failure to Carry Operator License.

10/16/15:

Domingo A. Mendez, 27, of 181 Longvue Dr., Wethersfield was arrested for Driving

Under the Influence. Mendez was released after signing a $500.00 non-surety bond

wherein he agreed to appear before the Middletown Superior Court on Wednesday,

October 28, 2015 at 9:00 a.m. to answer to the aforementioned charge.

10/16/15:

After an investigation into an evading 3 car motor vehicle accident at the intersection of

East High St. and the commercial drive of Stop and Shop at 17 East High Street. Case

investigation showed that Vehicle #1 was traveling east bound on East High St., (Rte.

66) until it struck Vehicle #2 which had stopped for a traffic light behind Vehicle #3.

Vehicle #1 then attempted to flee the scene; however, it was stuck to Vehicle #2.

Vehicle #1 proceeded to ram into Vehicle #2 until it released itself from Vehicle #2’s

bumper. Vehicle #1 then fled the scene. East Hampton Police Officers located the

evading vehicle several miles away on Colchester Avenue where they conducted a

motor vehicle stop. Nicholas Traficanti, 29, of 10 Main St., East Hampton was arrested

for Evading Responsibility, Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd Degree and Operating a

Motor Vehicle while Suspended. Traficanti was released after signing a $10,000.00

non-surety bond wherein he agreed to appear before the Middletown Superior Court on

Tuesday, October 27, 2015 at 9:00 a.m.

10/18/15:

At approximately 0025 hours the East Hampton Police Department was dispatched to a

report of a stolen vehicle out of East Haddam rolled over in the area of Colchester Ave.

and Flatbrook Road. Connecticut State Police were called to assist with a K9. That

portion of Colchester Avenue was closed due to the accident for about two hours. No

injuries were reported. After Connecticut State Police, Troop K conducted an

investigation into the theft the motor vehicle they concluded that the owner, (Jessica

Daniels, 24, of 36 No. Moodus Rd. East Haddam) of the vehicle falsely reported the

vehicle stolen. Daniels also admitted to being the operator at the time of the crash. On

October 19, 2015 Daniels came to the East Hampton Police Department where she was

issued a summons for Failure to Drive Right and Evading Responsibility. Daniels is

scheduled to appear before the Middletown Superior Court on Wednesday, October 28,

2015 at 9:00 a.m. to answer to the aforementioned charges.

10/18/15:

10/19/15:

Michael Keith McGowan, 46, of 29 Pierce Lane, Colchester turned himself in pursuant

to an outstanding warrant for his arrest in the result of an investigation into an incident

that occurred on December 12, 2014. McGowan was charged with Illegal Sale of

Narcotics and was released after posting the $10,000 court set bond and agreed to

appear before the Middletown Superior Court on Tuesday, October 27, 2015 at 9:00

a.m. to answer to the aforementioned charge.